Sony Confirms PS5 Won’t Be Available for In-Store Purchase on Launch Day

One of the most anticipated gaming launches is Sony’s PS5.

Sony announced today (Thursday) there will be no PS5 consoles available for in-person, walk-in purchases when it goes on sale next week.

PlayStation 5 won’t be available for in-store purchase on launch day, Sony confirms https://t.co/XERVVsO42z pic.twitter.com/4AzrDDJd9P — The Verge (@verge) November 5, 2020

The company is worried about long lines forming outside of stores.

The only way you are getting a PS5 at launch is if you pre-ordered one.

