Sony Confirms PS5 Won't Be Available for In-Store Purchase on Launch Day

One of the most anticipated gaming launches is Sony’s PS5.

Sony announced today (Thursday) there will be no PS5 consoles available for in-person, walk-in purchases when it goes on sale next week.

The company is worried about long lines forming outside of stores.

The only way you are getting a PS5 at launch is if you pre-ordered one.

Are you planning to get a PS5?

Comments
