Expect To Pay More For Christmas Trees, Experts Say

You can add Christmas trees to the (long) list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year.

Yes, part of it can be blamed on supply chain issues, but that’s not all.

Experts say if you’re going to buy a tree, prepare to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial ones.

Also, get ready for a smaller selection to pick from.

According to Newsday, that’s because farmers struggled after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising over the past few years.

Have you cut back or significantly changed any big holiday plans so far because of higher costs for a lot of things?