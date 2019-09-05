Facebook Dating Launches In The US Today

Facebook is trying to hook you up with someone special or someone not that special but will do right now. Oh, and while they’re doing that, they are also collecting more information on you that won’t be secure. What a time to be alive.

Facebook Dating debuted in the United States on Thursday. The feature began testing in Colombia a year ago. It will appear in the mobile app and is available for people 18 and older. You’ll be able to create a dating profile separate from your main Facebook information. Facebook will then match you with others based on what is in your profile. You won’t be able to see current Facebook friends unless you enable the “Secret Crush” feature. If someone you know is also interested, they’ll let you know.

Now you can swipe on all the same people you see on Hinge, Bumble, Tinder, and Raya…just kidding. No one reading this is on Raya or any of these dating apps. You could ignore these dating apps and just stay home and punch yourself in the genitals all weekend long. it would be more productive.