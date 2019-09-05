Life

“Tomb Raider” Sequel Confirmed

Are you tired of original and new ideas? Me too and Hollywood always wants a sequel! If you liked 2018’s Tomb Raider, you are about to get a follow-up.
Reports say a sequel starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft will be released on March 19th, 2021. The video game turned movie made $275 million worldwide. For that much money, I’ll keep putting my hand on a hot stove until the end of time.

Comments
