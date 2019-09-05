Which Starbucks Drinks Have The Most Caffeine?

When you go to grab your daily pick-me-up, don’t just order any old coffee from the barista. Delish has ranked all of the classic drinks on the Starbucks menu in order of its caffeine content. Your strongest java jolt will come from The Blonde Roast, which, in a Grande size, delivers 360mg of the good stuff. Pike Place Roast clocks in slightly less at 310mg. To put that into context, a 12-ounce Diet Coke has about 23mg of caffeine.

The iced coffees have about half the amount of caffeine, but you can bump that up by asking for cold brew. However, both are still below the hot varieties.

While you may think espresso means more caffeine, you’d be wrong. Both hot and cold blonde Caffè Americanos reach 255mg. Surprisingly, even decaf has a bit, just 25mg.

On top of this caffeinated information, Starbucks is also opening ups some pick-up only locations in certain major cities.

Starbucks Is Developing Pick-Up Only Stores In Major Cities Like New York And LA https://t.co/g88CePobFS — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) September 5, 2019