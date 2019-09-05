Whole Foods May Let Customers Pay By Swiping Their Hand

You’ll no longer need your wallet while shopping at Whole Foods if their new payment method takes off. According to the New York Post, the Amazon-owned grocery chain is testing out letting Prime members use their handprint rather than credit cards or cash at the checkout. Right now the technology is being used at the company’s New York offices, where employees can grab goodies from the vending machines by waving their hand over the reader. The Post says the rollout of the project, named “Orville,” could begin as early as next year, then going nationwide soon after.

