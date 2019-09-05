Airlines Could Weigh Passengers Before Boarding

In an effort to cut costs and carbon emissions, airlines could one day start weighing passengers before they board the airplane. According to The Sun, British carriers are discussing the possibility with a company called Fuel Matrix, who is looking to better calculate how much jet fuel is actually needed to complete each journey. With more exact figures, the airlines could save as much as $1.35 billion worldwide, as well as reduce its carbon footprint. Chief operating officer Nick Brasier describes the check-in process, which would see travelers step onto pressure pads, similar to luggage scales, sending the data discreetly back to the airline.

We know how these things play out though. You weight more, you pay more! That’s where we are heading.

