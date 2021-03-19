Facebook Is Building An Instagram For Kids Under The Age Of 13

According to the vice president of product for Instagram, the social media platform will be building an Instagram for kids under the age of 13.

Instagram’s policy doesn’t allow kids under the age of 13 access to the platform and requires new users to provide their age when creating an account.

Facebook is building a version of Instagram specifically for children under the age of 13 https://t.co/gmsFuf4uvp — Bloomberg (@business) March 18, 2021

The announcement stated, “We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time”.

The new platform for kids doesn’t have a launch date at this point and is in the early stages of development.

What do you think about Instagram for kids under 13? Are you going to allow your kid to have an Instagram account if they are under the age of 13? Do you think this will be safe for kids under 13?