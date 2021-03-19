This Country Has Just Been Named “Happiest In The World”

Despite a worldwide pandemic for the past year, there’s one place that still takes the top prize (again) for “happiest in the

world.”

For the fourth year in a row, Finland gets the honor according to the Gallup World Poll.

Iceland came in 2nd followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

The U.S. moved up from 18th to 14th place on the list.

France came in last at #20.

What’s your definition of being happy?