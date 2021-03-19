Life

This Country Has Just Been Named “Happiest In The World”

Posted on

Despite a worldwide pandemic for the past year, there’s one place that still takes the top prize (again) for “happiest in the
world.”

For the fourth year in a row, Finland gets the honor according to the Gallup World Poll.

Iceland came in 2nd followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

The U.S. moved up from 18th to 14th place on the list.

France came in last at #20.

What’s your definition of being happy?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top