FANtastic Idea: How You Can Score A Sweet Treat From Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering up a delicious deal this week. On Friday (9/25), if you wear any sports gear from your favorite team, you’ll get $5 Original Glazed Dozens. They’re calling it “Sports Spirit Day.” Krispy Kreme says you can wear shirts, hats, sweatshirts, whatever you want that shows off your favorite pro, college, or high school team.

KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Sports with ‘Sports Spirit Day’ and Limited Edition Sports Dozen Available Sept. 21-27 https://t.co/ipesYOs2qC pic.twitter.com/tO0Rg8Xc6P — Latest News from Business Wire (@NewsFromBW) September 21, 2020