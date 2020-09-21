Goodbye Getaways: Colleges “Just Say No” To Spring Breaks

It’s still at least six months away, but many colleges and universities are already canceling spring break because of COVID-19. The University of Michigan is the latest to revise its academic calendar, removing the traditional spring break period.

Michigan joins other schools, including Ohio State, Purdue, University of Iowa, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kansas State, University of Florida, and Texas Christian. Even USU has made changes to its schedule, which cancels Spring Break.

We have adjusted the spring 2021 semester schedule on all campuses in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The original start date for classes is pushed back to Jan. 19, and Spring Break will be cancelled to make up days from the later start date. https://t.co/07vnKGAc0H — Utah State University (@USUAggies) September 21, 2020

The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the second semester is to discourage students and faculty from traveling and potentially catching the virus.

