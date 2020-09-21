The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Confirmed for 2021

The Disney Plus page has confirmed that the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on the streaming platform in 2021.

The news of the debut was made official when Disney posted “Coming 2021” on the landing page for the much-anticipated series. One thing about the confirmation though, the post doesn’t say what month or the date the show will premiere, but I guess just knowing 2021 is enough for now.

