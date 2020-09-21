Airbus announces plan to be zero-emission by 2035

Airbus has set a goal of zero-emission commercial flight by 2035. No, you won’t be hang-gliding to your favorite destination. At least not if you plan to tote luggage.

CNN reports the European planemaker announced Monday three concepts using hydrogen as a primary fuel source: a turbofan, turboprop, and blended-wing design.

Airbus estimates that moving to hydrogen could cut the entire aviation industry’s carbon emission by up to 50%.

Will it matter much if the worst offenders, like China and India, continue massively polluting? What will it take to bring these counties emissions?

under control? How much extra would you pay for a plane ticket if you knew the company was working toward zero-emissions?