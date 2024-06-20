Boner of the Day for June 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE GOV. OF LOUISIANA SAYS HE CAN’T WAIT TO BE SUED.
Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana recently signed a problematic bill into law that will be put into motion in 2025. The bill is that all schools, kindergarten through college, are to have the Ten Commandments displayed in all classrooms. Organizations such as Americans United for Separation of Church and State, American Civil Liberties Union and others argue that this bill could lead to students feeling unsafe and out of place at school if they don’t have beliefs that align with the Ten Commandments. “Even among those who may believe in some version of the Ten Commandments, the particular text that they adhere to can differ by religious denomination or tradition. The government should not be taking sides in this theological debate,” said the groups in a statement. These groups are being met with a rebuttal that the United States was built off the Ten Commandments saying they are, “foundational documents of our state and national government.”
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: YES, WE NEED TO MOVE AWAY FROM FOSSIL FUELS. SPRAY PAINTING STONEHENGE WILL SURELY HELP.
The day before the celebration of the Summer Solstice in Scotland, two British environmental activists, Niamh Lynch and Rajan Naidu, spray painted the 5,000-year-old Stonehenge with bright orange paint. The two are part of an environmentalist group called Just Stop Oil and were protesting the Scottish government to get rid of the use of fossil fuels in the country. “The paint is made of cornstarch, which will wash away in the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not,” said Just Stop Oil in a post on X, along with a video of the vandalism.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: YES I WATERED HIS BAG AND HE KNOWS WHY.
Democratic Vermont Representative Jim Carroll says his work bag has been soaked with water every day for the past 5 months when he leaves work, and he didn’t know why. “I just remember thinking, ‘Somebody doesn’t like me, and who could it be, and why?” said Carroll. However, security footage later revealed what was going on. Republican Representative Mary Morrissey, who is also a representative of the same district as Carroll, was caught on camera pouring liquid on Carroll’s bag after he leaves it unattended. Morrissey has said she has apologized to Carroll, but she is now no longer able to take part in conference committees. “I hope Jim, my legislative colleagues, all of our State House staff and those who work in this building, and the citizens of Vermont can forgive me for my poor judgment and actions and allow me to take the necessary steps to repair what I have done,” said Morrissey.
via Washington Post