Good News if 2020 Has Driven You to Drink!

Because if there was ever a year to drive people to drink, 2020 is it!

Business Insider reports Cracker Barrel is adding beer and wine to its menu.

“In addition to the financial benefits, we believe these offerings support the guest experience by providing additional variety,” CEO Sandra Cochran said on an investor call.

About 100 restaurants have already opened the tap. Alcohol will flow from the remaining US restaurants by the end of FY2021.

