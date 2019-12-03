FBI Says Your Smart TV Could Be Spying On You

That shiny new Smart TV you bought for the holidays? It could be spying on you, the FBI warns. FBI officials say TVs often have fewer security features than laptops or smartphones, leaving them more vulnerable to hackers looking to access your home network. According to the FBI, hackers could potentially use that access to show inappropriate videos or even spy on you through the TV’s camera. They recommend changing your password, disabling risky features, or even putting a piece of tape over the camera.

Then again what about your smart speaker, phone, video doorbell. Face it. We are all just open books. Act accordingly.

The Feds also have a few suggestions for protecting your privacy. https://t.co/kkYGRV3pms — Futurism (@futurism) December 2, 2019