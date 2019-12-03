Life

Playstation Is The Best Selling Console Ever

Posted on

Sony Playstation turns 25 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, Guinness presented Sony with a special world record honor. The Playstation console is the best selling ever. Counting the original version, PS2, PS3 and PS4, Playstation is tops when it comes to video game consoles. Over 450 million units have been sold over the years.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top