Playstation Is The Best Selling Console Ever

Sony Playstation turns 25 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, Guinness presented Sony with a special world record honor. The Playstation console is the best selling ever. Counting the original version, PS2, PS3 and PS4, Playstation is tops when it comes to video game consoles. Over 450 million units have been sold over the years.

