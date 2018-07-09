First Birds, Now Limes

2018, the year of the electric scooter

Uber is getting ready to offer you the opportunity to rent a scooter as transportation around town if a car isn’t necessary. Uber is teaming up with electric scooter rental company Lime in an effort to promote the company in its mobile application (Apple or Android) and slap its logo on the scooters.

Lime lets customers rent scooters that are scattered around cities and leave them on the sidewalk for the next person to pick up. They are currently available in more than 70 markets in the U.S. and Europe.

While I haven’t seen any of the Lime scooters around Salt Lake City, Birds are here and there, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them poppin’ up.