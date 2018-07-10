Dress Up Like a Cow, Get Free Food Today!

Give up a little dignity, get some food

Chick-fil-A will give you a free entree on Tuesday (July 10) and all you have to do is dress up like a cow. It’s their Cow Appreciation Day.

If you show up at a participating location in a cow outfit or cow related clothing from the time they open until 7:00 pm, you’ll score some grub.

This is the 14th year Chick-fil-A has done this promotion. They estimate 1.8 million people took part to get free food last year. You can read more about it here, on Chick-fil-A’s website.