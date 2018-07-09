R.I.P. Costco Polish Dog

This unchecked aggression will not stand!

People are not happy with Costco’s move to change up its menu items and taking off their polish hot dogs.

Costco changed up their menu so they could include new healthy menu items, like plant-based protein salad, açai bowls, and organic burgers. They took some items away in order to make room for these new ones.

Bring back the polish #costcopolishdog A post shared by Tonyvarni (@tonyvarni1966) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Fans of the polish hot dog took to social media to voice their complaints and are not happy about the new healthy choices. However, Costco did say that the original all-beef hot dog combo, for $1.50 with a soda, is not going away.

I am beyond pissed Costco took the polish dog off the menu to add vegan food… its fucking Costco not Whole Foods — anabee. (@AnaAnaAnaaaaaaa) July 7, 2018

My entire childhood is eating a polish hot dog after shopping at Costco. And not to mention y’all took off the berry sundae and added an açai bowl. You also took off the chocolate ice cream and only have vanilla and this vanilla açai swirl. Genuinely mad. #SaveThePolishDog — Olivia (@mylifeasliv11) July 8, 2018

So if Costco is cutting their Polish hot dogs out in favor of “more healthy and vegan options,” does that mean the stuff they sell in the store will be more healthy, too? A place that sells gallon jugs of mayonnaise can’t really get on a high horse about healthy options. — Mike Quilici (@msbq) July 9, 2018

I can’t believe @Costco is getting rid of the $1.50 Polish Dog. Come on people! We must fight to #SaveTheCostcoPolishDog — Dillon Gentry (@dillongentry) July 9, 2018

Have you ever eaten at a Costco? Would you order something healthy there? I was there the other day and I thought they had just run out. Had I known, I would have followed Mitch McConnel out to while screaming, “where are the kids?” at him as he pushed his cart of turtle shell wax out to his car.