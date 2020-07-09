First-Ever Woman Joins Army Green Berets

For the first time ever, a woman is joining the ranks of the Green Berets. The woman recently graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces training at Fort Bragg, NC, along with 400 other soldiers.

However, this barrier-breaking woman’s identity will remain a secret – the Army does not release the names of any commandos that serve in its special forces units.

History made as first woman joins elite Green Berets https://t.co/aM90mPZZri — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 9, 2020