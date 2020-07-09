‘The Far Side’ Returns After 25 Years

After 25 years, The Far Side is back. The beloved comic strip returned this week as creator Gary Larson posted his first new cartoons since 1995. New strips can be found at Larson’s website TheFarSide.com. But don’t expect a new comic every day – Larson says he’s “got no deadlines” and is “just exploring, experimenting, and trying stuff.”

Gary Larson of "The Far Side" publishes his first new cartoons in 25 years https://t.co/oYP6fC1UIs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 9, 2020