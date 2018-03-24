Fitcon Expo

These are the specific contest rules for “FITCON Fitness – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 03/24/2018 – 03/30/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to FITCON happening April 6th – 7th at Salt Palace Convention Center by texting keyword ‘FITNESS’ to 33986. Participants may only enter once. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. On Friday, March 30th, 2018 at 12:00pm the contest will close and (15) total winners will be chosen randomly from text entries. Winners will be contacted via text and will be required to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Mailing Address within 30 minutes. Winners who cannot reply in a timely manner will forfeit their tickets and no consolation prizes will be given. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $40.00. Prize is provided by Fitcon.

These are the specific contest rules for “FITCON Fitness – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 03/30/2018 – 04/05/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to FITCON happening April 6th – 7th at Salt Palace Convention Center by texting keyword ‘BODY’ to 33986. Participants may only enter once. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. On Thursday, April 4th, 2018 at 12:00pm the contest will close and (10) total winners will be chosen randomly from text entries. Winners will be contacted via text and will be required to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Mailing Address within 30 minutes. Winners who cannot reply in a timely manner will forfeit their tickets and no consolation prizes will be given. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $40.00. Prize is provided by Fitcon.