Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.29.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 31st

The Pear Jam Experience at The Depot

The Jins at Soundwell

James Taylor at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 1st

Shrek Rave at The Depot ( 18+ )

Alexander Stewart at Kilby Court

On sale Friday at 10am:

Marcio Antonio Solis – August 24 – Delta Center

Ginger Root October 4 – The Depot

Dayseeker October 23 – The Complex

Mothica November 27 – Soundwell

beabadoobee September 21 -The Depot

WASP November 4th – The Depot

Dinosaur Jr. October 2 – The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link

Utah Pride Festival and Parade 2024 – Link

Friday the 31st

Sesame Street Live – Say Hello! At Eccles Theater – Link

Sinkane with Midnight Magic at the State Room – Link

Reggaetonlandia at IBIZA SLC – Link

SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link

Saturday the 1st

JUST GETTING STARTED COMEDY TOUR : Leanne Morgan at Eccles Theater – Link

Whitey Morgan and The 78’s at Commonwealth Room – Link

Hive Mind at The State Room – Link

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN: Songs To Learn And Sing at Union Event Center – Link

SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link

BODYSNATCHER & SPITE at the Complex – Link

Brazilian Festa Junina (June Party) – Utah Brazilian Festival SLC – Link

Real Salt Lake vs Austin at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 2nd

D. Savage live at The Complex! – Link

Dungeons of Misrule: Live RPG Show at The Beehive – Link

Farmers Markets