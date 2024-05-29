Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.29.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 31st
- The Pear Jam Experience at The Depot
- The Jins at Soundwell
- James Taylor at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Saturday the 1st
- Shrek Rave at The Depot ( 18+ )
- Alexander Stewart at Kilby Court
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Marcio Antonio Solis – August 24 – Delta Center
- Ginger Root October 4 – The Depot
- Dayseeker October 23 – The Complex
- Mothica November 27 – Soundwell
- beabadoobee September 21 -The Depot
- WASP November 4th – The Depot
- Dinosaur Jr. October 2 – The Depot
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- Utah Pride Festival and Parade 2024 – Link
Friday the 31st
- Sesame Street Live – Say Hello! At Eccles Theater – Link
- Sinkane with Midnight Magic at the State Room – Link
- Reggaetonlandia at IBIZA SLC – Link
- SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link
Saturday the 1st
- JUST GETTING STARTED COMEDY TOUR : Leanne Morgan at Eccles Theater – Link
- Whitey Morgan and The 78’s at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Hive Mind at The State Room – Link
- ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN: Songs To Learn And Sing at Union Event Center – Link
- SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link
- BODYSNATCHER & SPITE at the Complex – Link
- Brazilian Festa Junina (June Party) – Utah Brazilian Festival SLC – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Austin at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 2nd
Farmers Markets
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link