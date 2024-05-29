Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.29.2024

Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 31st

  • The Pear Jam Experience at The Depot
  • The Jins at Soundwell
  • James Taylor at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 1st

  • Shrek Rave at The Depot ( 18+ )
  • Alexander Stewart at Kilby Court

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Marcio Antonio Solis – August 24 – Delta Center
  • Ginger Root October 4 – The Depot
  • Dayseeker October 23 – The Complex
  • Mothica November 27 – Soundwell
  • beabadoobee September 21 -The Depot
  • WASP November 4th – The Depot
  • Dinosaur Jr. October 2 – The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • Utah Pride Festival and Parade 2024 – Link 

Friday the 31st 

  • Sesame Street Live – Say Hello! At Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Sinkane with Midnight Magic at the State Room – Link 
  • Reggaetonlandia at IBIZA SLC – Link 
  • SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link 

Saturday the 1st  

  • JUST GETTING STARTED COMEDY TOUR : Leanne Morgan at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Whitey Morgan and The 78’s at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Hive Mind at The State Room – Link 
  • ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN: Songs To Learn And Sing at Union Event Center – Link 
  • SoJo Music Festival 2024 – Link 
  • BODYSNATCHER & SPITE at the Complex – Link 
  • Brazilian Festa Junina (June Party) – Utah Brazilian Festival SLC – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Austin at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 2nd

  • D. Savage live at The Complex! – Link 
  • Dungeons of Misrule: Live RPG Show at The Beehive – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink 
