Boner of the Day for May 29th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IS ANYTHING TOO EXTREME FOR REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS?
North Carolina lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, has a chance of becoming the first Black governor this November depending on elections go. Robinson is Republican and has been known for spewing homophobic, sexist, and anti-Semitic comments. “There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered. There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century,” posted Robinson on Facebook back in 2017. Robinson has also said that Martin Luther King Jr. was a “Communist.”
via The Atlantic
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: FINISH THEM.
Beginning in October, Israel has been responsible for more than 34,000 Palestinian deaths with Israel having been supported by the United States. Recently, former presidential running candidate Nikki Haley visited Re’eim, Israel for a festival. Haley wrote “Finish them!” on some artillery belonging to Israel. “If you think this will only be in Israel, if we are arrogant enough, this could absolutely happen in America too and this is the moral of this story,” said Haley. Haley also wrote, “America loves Israel!” along with the previous note.
via Rolling Stone
Boner Candidate #3: UTAH YOUTH SOCCER RESPONDS: “WE’RE WORKING ON IT.”
The Utah Youth Soccer Association has recently been working to revise some issues with comments of racism towards players from parents, refs, and other players. Diego Godoy, founder of the Utah Rio Futbol Club, has kids that play soccer in Utah under the club and says they have been victim to the racist comments. Godoy says even though he has complained to the Utah Youth Soccer Association about the racist comments, they haven’t done much about it. “When we start, try to complain about it, instead of having an answer, we have more complaints on top of that one. Like, oh but we heard that this had happened,” said Godoy. The Association is now making changes according to Scot Boyd, the commissioner of UYSA. “The problem in the past has been, the arbiter on the field is the referee, with their assistant referees. So if they didn’t hear it, they couldn’t do anything about it. We’ve changed that. Now, if a statement is made, you get in touch with the referee, you let the referee know the statement was made. The referee will stop the game,” said Boyd.
via KSL