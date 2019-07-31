Five Guys Customer Steals 50 Pound Bag Of Potatoes

A Five Guys customer clearly was not satisfied with the number of bag fries he got with his order. A man in Waltham, Massachusetts walked out of a Five Guys with a 50-pound bag of potatoes. If you don’t know, the restaurants keep the bags around for decor and atmosphere. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. Local police said, “After eating at a local restaurant he decided to take a 50 lb bag of pre-cut french-fried potatoes on his way out the door. We are hoping that we can ‘mash’ all of the evidence together and come up with a suspect.” The suspect reached out to authorities on Tuesday night after surveillance footage of the heist showed up on social media. One person commented, “Those aren’t free like the peanuts?”

Police searching for man who stole 50-pound bag of potatoes from Five Guys https://t.co/HF9Hn2NAmW pic.twitter.com/RJCxFd14Al — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 30, 2019