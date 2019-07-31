Life

Joey Chestnut Chomps Down On 413 Chicken Wings

Joey Chestnut continues to prove that he’s the world’s number 1 competitive eater after finishing off an incredible feat on Monday. “Jaws” as he’s affectionately known, participated in Hooters’ $15.99 all-you-can-eat National Chicken Wing Day promotion, chomping down on 413 drums and flats over 12 hours. Just some quick math here: you and 34 friends would each need to devour a dozen wings to match Chestnut’s tour de force. Chestnut admitted, “I’ve never done anything longer than maybe two hours,” and figured he’d only polish off around 300.

