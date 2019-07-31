Joey Chestnut Chomps Down On 413 Chicken Wings

Joey Chestnut continues to prove that he’s the world’s number 1 competitive eater after finishing off an incredible feat on Monday. “Jaws” as he’s affectionately known, participated in Hooters’ $15.99 all-you-can-eat National Chicken Wing Day promotion, chomping down on 413 drums and flats over 12 hours. Just some quick math here: you and 34 friends would each need to devour a dozen wings to match Chestnut’s tour de force. Chestnut admitted, “I’ve never done anything longer than maybe two hours,” and figured he’d only polish off around 300.

Coming off winning his 12th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut is at Hooters Mall of Georgia eating wings for 12 straight hours. “I think 300 is doable,” he said. pic.twitter.com/2kgBfPIXWa — taylor denman (@taylorddenman) July 29, 2019