How Weight Gain Affects The Brain

Well here’s a good reason not to skip the gym. Packing on a few pounds not only expands your waistline, it actually causes your brain to shrink.

According to new research published in the journal Neurology, the higher a person’s Body Mass Index was, the thinner the cerebral cortex was found on MRI scans.

Cortical thinning is said to be a factor in upping the risk of Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases. “These associations were especially strong in those who were younger than 65, which adds weight to the theory that having poor health indicators in mid-life may increase the risk for brain aging and problems with memory and thinking skills in later life,” said study author Dr. Tatjana Rundek.