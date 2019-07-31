These Chains Are America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

When it comes to fast food, everyone has a favorite. So where do your preferences rank compared to other Americans? Market Force knows. In the polling company’s “America’s favorite” 2019 list, you’ll be surprised that hamburgers aren’t king. Chick-fil-A topped In-N-Out for the first time. The popular west coast quick service restaurant did beat out its competitors in the burger category, while the closed on Sundays the chicken chain edged out Raising Cane’s. Blaze Pizza didn’t even show up last year, but took number 1 in the survey, while Krispy Kreme won for best coffee and bakery.

This is why Chick-fil-A is still America's favorite fast food restaurant https://t.co/qxBSBu9AiW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 27, 2019