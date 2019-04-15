Life

Florida Man Killed By ‘Dangerous’ Pet Bird

Posted on

A Florida man died last week after he was attacked and killed by his own pet bird in his backyard. Police say 75-year-old Marvin Hajos was attacked on Friday by his pet Cassowary, an Australian relative of the emu. He later died at the hospital. Experts call the Cassowary ‘the most dangerous bird in the world’ due to its size, speed, and a four-inch long razor-sharp claw on each foot. Cassowarys are considered a “Class II” wildlife threat, in the same category as alligators.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top