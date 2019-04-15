Florida Man Killed By ‘Dangerous’ Pet Bird

A Florida man died last week after he was attacked and killed by his own pet bird in his backyard. Police say 75-year-old Marvin Hajos was attacked on Friday by his pet Cassowary, an Australian relative of the emu. He later died at the hospital. Experts call the Cassowary ‘the most dangerous bird in the world’ due to its size, speed, and a four-inch long razor-sharp claw on each foot. Cassowarys are considered a “Class II” wildlife threat, in the same category as alligators.

A 75-year-old man was killed by his cassowary, a giant bird with long claws on each foot, after he fell in the backyard of his Gainesville, Florida, home, officials say https://t.co/ZQIjQMJfbe pic.twitter.com/jEMRBSvACQ — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2019