Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Actors This Year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has, for his second year in a row, topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors. The actor was paid nearly $88 million over the last twelve months, including $23.5 million for his role in Netflix’s upcoming film, Red Notice.
The world’s second-highest-paid actor, Ryan Reynolds, earned nearly $72 million and will appear with The Rock in Red Notice. Mark Wahlberg came in at number three on Forbes’ list, earning $58 million.
Rounding out Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors are Ben Affleck at $55 million and action star Vin Diesel at $54 million.
