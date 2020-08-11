White House Says $400 Weekly Unemployment Benefits Will Start Soon

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says federal unemployment benefits will be returning soon. On Tuesday, Kudlow said the benefits would pay roughly $400 per week as a median, and start up in about two weeks. Unemployment benefits have been a major sticking point for Congress on the next coronavirus relief bill. House Democrats want to extend the $600 per week benefits that expired in July, while Senate Republicans want to cut them down to $200 per week. Should the government continue to offer unemployment benefits until the pandemic ends? Or are they too expensive to continue?

JUST IN: Extra coronavirus unemployment benefits to start in 2 weeks https://t.co/Qqf5Dmg89Q pic.twitter.com/OXtmVMv1QF — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) August 11, 2020