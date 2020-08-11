Life

White House Says $400 Weekly Unemployment Benefits Will Start Soon

Posted on

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says federal unemployment benefits will be returning soon. On Tuesday, Kudlow said the benefits would pay roughly $400 per week as a median, and start up in about two weeks. Unemployment benefits have been a major sticking point for Congress on the next coronavirus relief bill.  House Democrats want to extend the $600 per week benefits that expired in July, while Senate Republicans want to cut them down to $200 per week. Should the government continue to offer unemployment benefits until the pandemic ends? Or are they too expensive to continue?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top