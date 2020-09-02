Life

Ford is Cutting More Jobs

Enthusiasts may bleed Ford blue, but the automaker has been hemorrhaging money green. To the tune of a $1.9 billion loss in the second quarter alone – and expecting the red trend to continue the rest of the year.

The automaker confirmed Wednesday that it plans to cut about 1,400 North American jobs.

While COVID-19 certainly hasn’t helped, Ford says the cuts weren’t forced by the pandemic. The company is in the middle of a multiyear $11 billion restructuring plan as it looks to compete in a changing marketplace.

Ford says it will offer voluntary reduction incentives for nearing retirement-eligible salaried US workers. Ford axed 7,000 global jobs last year.

What’s the next big thing in the automotive industry? Are you holding off buying a new car in anticipation of new tech?

