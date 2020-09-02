Debate moderators announced

Moderators have been selected for the upcoming debates. The Commission on Presidential Debates released the list Wednesday.

Fox News’s Chris Wallace will be given the reins in the first matchup between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Biden Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

C-SPAN senior executive producer and political editor Steve Scully will navigate round two Oct. 15 in Miami.

And NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker will steer the finale Oct. 22 in Nashville.

Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief, will moderate the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.

The Trump campaign has asked for more debates.

If you could select moderators for a debate, who would you tab? Who would make for an unorthodox moderator? What about a comedian or profession wrestler? Would ratings be higher if there were a chance a candidate might get roasted… or body-slammed?