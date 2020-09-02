NBA rating continue to slide

Not only have the NBA’s ratings plummeted, but they also continue to fall. Albeit, only slightly worse than they already were.
2020 playoff viewership is off 16%, and ratings are down 18%, in some game-to-game comparisons.
SportsMediaWatch.com reports each game in the Lakers-Blazers series has had fewer viewers than the previous one. Game 5 was no match for NASCAR Saturday – which sped off with 3.87 million watching.
NBA Playoff Ratings Crash by 23%, Lowest Watched in 5 Years https://t.co/8FOMgK87rO
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 2, 2020
A bright spot for the NBA is young adults, who preferred shooting hoops over cars driving around a hoop.
Why do you think so many have tuned out of the NBA? Will it continue to hurt the league?
