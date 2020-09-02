Nebraska man want term ‘boneless chicken wings’ banned

A Nebraska man wants Lincoln… to “be a social leader.” Saying, “our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning. Treating them as if they are normal.”

Ander Christensen delivered a polished and impassioned speech – reminiscent of others addressing serious social issues. But… then he tells the city council, “I’m talking about ‘boneless chicken wings'”

Nebraska Man Pitches City Council on Renaming 'Boneless Chicken Wings' https://t.co/UXsBgw6PWn — TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2020

He wants the term banned because boneless wings don’t come from the bone of a chicken. They’re just chicken tenders – already boneless. And Kids are afraid of meat on bones. “We would be disgusted if a butcher were mislabeling their cuts of meat… I don’t go and order ‘boneless’ tacos… I don’t ask for ‘boneless auto repair.’ It’s just what’s expected.”

Christensen proposes renaming the food any number of things, like “‘buffalo style chicken tenders…’ or trash.” And concluded with, “We can take these steps and show the country where we stand. And that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long. And we know it, because we can feel it in our bones.”

Do you have an issue with ‘boneless wings?’ What’s the oddest thing you’ve seen at a public meeting?