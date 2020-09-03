SLFS Studio Backlot Motor Cinema, presented by Redman Movies & Stories

Weekends this fall

September 12th is opening night, featuring The Big Lebowski – Showtime is at 8 pm, gates open at 7 pm

Tickets go on sale, Noon on Tuesday, September 8th. Don’t wait; they’ll sell out fast.

This is the real deal; a huge screen, a restroom trailer, local shorts before the features.

The entrance fee is $27 per car. You must buy entrance tickets in advance.

Concession snacks including Broadway popcorn will be available for sale. You need to buy your concessions online in advance when you get your entrance ticket.

The entire season schedule is at SLFS.org and on all their socials.

Consider adding a donation for their recovery if you’d like. Details, safety protocols, and rules are online at SLFS.org

The Studio Backlot Motor Cinema is at Redman Movies & Stories, 1075 S 700 W, SLC.

(To avoid train snafus, enter 700 W from 1300 S.)

Schedule:

• Saturday, September 12 The Big Lebowski

• Friday, September 18 Crooklyn

• Saturday, September 19 Dazed and Confused

• Friday, September 25 Brigsby Bear

• Saturday, September 26 Rocky Horror Picture Show

• Friday, October 2 Galaxy Quest

• Saturday, October 3 Mad Max: Fury Road – Black and Chrome Edition

• Friday, October 9 Plan 10 From Outer Space

• Saturday, October 10 Carnival of Souls

• Friday, October 16 Get Out

• Saturday, October 17 They Live

• Friday, October 23 Halloween

• Saturday, October 24 Hereditary