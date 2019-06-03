“Ford V. Ferrari” Trailer Released

The first trailer for the Matt Damon and Christian Bale movie Ford V. Ferrari was rolled out Sunday night during the NBA Finals broadcast. Damon portrays car designer Caroll Shelby. He is commissioned to build a car to beat Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans Championship. Bale plays British driver Ken Miles. He was picked to drive the vehicle. The true story hits movie screens on November 15th.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.