Amazon Says 10 Million Items Qualify For 1-Day Delivery

If you have been on the fence about getting Amazon Prime, does 1-day delivery on a lot of items push you in the direction to subscribe? Amazon says that more than 10 million items they sell can get to you in one day. Right now, over 200 million items are available to be shipped in Amazon Prime’s 2-day window. Amazon is in the process of upgrading Prime so that one-day delivery is the standard overall.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.