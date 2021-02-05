Former WWE Star Comes Out As Transgender

A former WWE star has gone public as transgender.

Gabbi Tuft, who wrestled under the name Tyler Reks, broke the news in an Instagram post, writing “This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me.”

Tuft said “the previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life” and thanked her “loving wife, family, and closest friends” that “have accepted me for who I am.”

Tuft retired from WWE in 2012 and has since worked as a “bodybuilder, fitness instructor, motivational speaker, and motorcycle racer”.

