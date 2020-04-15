“Fortnite” Delays Release Of New Season

Epic Games has delayed the start of Fortnite’s new season. The game will not launch until June 4th. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 was supposed to start at the end of this month. Epic will not confirm if the delay is due to the pandemic but the speculation is that developers have been working from home and that has slowed down the game’s rollout.

