Life

Free Ice Cream Today at Dairy Queen

Posted on

The first day of Spring brings free ice cream cones at Dairy Queen. While supplies last at participating DQ locations, you can get a free small vanilla cone.
The cones are available at non-mall DQ’s and DQ Grill and Chill restaurants. Not to be outdone, Rita’s Italian Ice is giving away promotional sizes of ice today at their 600 locations.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top