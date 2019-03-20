Free Ice Cream Today at Dairy Queen

The first day of Spring brings free ice cream cones at Dairy Queen. While supplies last at participating DQ locations, you can get a free small vanilla cone.

The cones are available at non-mall DQ’s and DQ Grill and Chill restaurants. Not to be outdone, Rita’s Italian Ice is giving away promotional sizes of ice today at their 600 locations.

Happy Free Cone Day! We can’t wait to see you today. Share and tag your photos with #FreeConeDay. pic.twitter.com/XvC6VQHjFV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2019