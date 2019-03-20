Man Finds Dozens Of Rattlesnakes Underneath His Home

A Texas man recently discovered some new and unwelcome roommates – dozens of rattlesnakes living underneath his home. It started when the man’s cable TV began to act up, and he crawled underneath his house to check the situation. That’s when he discovered that the crawlspace was infested with the venomous reptiles. He called Big Country Snake Removal, who posted a Facebook video of their efforts to remove more than 45 snakes from the home. Rattlesnakes will often take shelter underneath homes during the winter and crawl out when the weather turns warm. Texas sees about 1-2 fatal rattlesnake bites each year.

