Europe’s First Underwater Restaurant Opens in Norway

A unique dining experience is opening in Norway. You can have your dinner underwater. The first underwater restaurant in Europe is actually called “Under.” It’s located in Baaly. The establishment dips into the North Sea. Over 7,000 people have already made reservations to dine here. An 18-course meal based on seafood and local ingredients will cost you about $430 per person. There are only a few underwater restaurants in the world. Most are located in resort locations like the Maldives.

UNDER THE SEA: Europe's first underwater restaurant opened in Norway on Wednesday, complete with water views and an 18-course meal. https://t.co/q5FCSX24bZ pic.twitter.com/GOs4h8pslh — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2019