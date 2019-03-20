Life

What’s New With Apple’s Airpods?

Nothing that fantastic!

Already own AirPods? Don’t bother with these. A new version of Apple’s AirPods is on the way. The wireless earphones will finally get wireless charging. New AirPods will also give users a longer battery life and faster pairing with devices. You can also say “Hey Siri” without tapping on the AirPod and it’ll be just as disappointing to use Siri as it is when you use it on your phone.

You can get a new pair with the wireless charging case for $199. The standard version will run you $159. Current AirPod owners who just want the wireless charging case will need to shell out $79.

