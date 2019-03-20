Life

There’s Now A DNA Test For Cats

Ask a dog lover what kind of dog they have and you’ll likely hear a long list of breeds. But most cat owners will just shrug at you unless it’s exotic. But all that will change thanks to Basepaws, which is offering the “world’s first DNA test for cats.” The $95 kit works the same as most on the market, where you collect a sample from the pet and a returned report will detail its ancestry. In this case, the owner sends hair but a saliva test is in the works. While Basepaws admits, “More than 99 percent of your cat’s genetic sequence will be similar to every other cat,” CatKit can make a determination from the 30 breeds on record.

