Fresh X: Blink-182 “Parking Lot”

No, they aren’t releasing a new album. They are releasing a Deluxe Edition of last year’s album, “California.” Why they hell would I buy this? Well, they have included a new, which I, in turn, have included in this blog post. Just kidding! There’s more. According to Loudwire, “The band have included 11 brand new songs on the deluxe edition, along with an acoustic version of their breakout hit from the California album, “Bored to Death.” There you have it! The “California” Deluxe Edition will be released on May 19th and you can pre-order it here.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.