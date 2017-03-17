Fresh X: Incubus “Glitterbomb”

Incubus share another new track and give album details.

Finally, we get more details about the new Incubus album. It will be called “8” and out on April 21st. Preorder here. Incubus is hitting the road this summer in support along with Jimmy Eat World. They’ll be playing at USANA on August 9th. You can buy tickets here.

Here’s the “8” tracklist:“No Fun”

“Nimble Bastard”“State Of The Art”

“Glitterbomb”“Undefeated”

“Loneliest”“When I Became A Man”

“Familiar Faces”“Love In A Time Of Surveilance”

“Make No Sound In The Digital Forest”

“Throw Out The Map”

Here’s a Lounge X performance we had with Jimmy Eat World last year.