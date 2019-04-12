“Game of Thrones” Porn Parody Is A Real Thing

While people get into the final season of Game of Thrones, there’s an adult parody that shows more sex than the actual show. The porn is actually a sequel! (((Careful for on-air)))) The name is Game of Bones 2: Winter Came Everywhere. Without getting too deep into the plot, let’s just say the Ice Wall isn’t what it seems. The movie comes from the company that has released other porn parodies like Dragon Boob Z. #facepalm

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.