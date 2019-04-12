The Simpsons Launching On Disney+, All 30 Seasons To Be Available For Streaming

The Simpsons once declared “You Only Move Twice.” And while the family isn’t leaving Springfield, they are heading to Disney. In a video short celebrating the Disney and Fox merger, but done in a very The Simpsons manner, Homer announces, “I for one applaud our new corporate overlord.” All 30 seasons of TV’s longest-running scripted series will be available on Disney+ when the exclusive streaming service launches on November 12. Pricing was also revealed on Thursday, with packages going for $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Watch every episode of THE SIMPSONS on Disney+ starting Nov. 12 pic.twitter.com/mCLMWkiD78 — Disney+ Updates (@disneypIus) April 12, 2019

via GIPHY