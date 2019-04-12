Life

The Simpsons Launching On Disney+, All 30 Seasons To Be Available For Streaming

Posted on

The Simpsons once declared “You Only Move Twice.” And while the family isn’t leaving Springfield, they are heading to Disney. In a video short celebrating the Disney and Fox merger, but done in a very The Simpsons manner, Homer announces, “I for one applaud our new corporate overlord.” All 30 seasons of TV’s longest-running scripted series will be available on Disney+ when the exclusive streaming service launches on November 12. Pricing was also revealed on Thursday, with packages going for $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

via GIPHY

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top